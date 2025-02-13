Shawn Poppie, Clemson secure upset of No. 19 Georgia Tech

CLEMSON - Recently, Littlejohn has been no stranger to several season-defining upsets. Shawn Poppie and the Tigers decided it was their turn to secure a monumental win. Clemson (11-13, 4-9 ACC) upset No. 19 Georgia Tech (20-4, 8-4 ACC) 68-61, making it the Tigers’ second top 20 victory of the 2024-25 season. With under five minutes to play, the Yellow Jackets started to catch fire, hoping to spin a potential upset into Tiger heartbreak. Clemson had different plans, holding Georgia Tech’s offense to one basket in the final three minutes. Early on, the ingredients of an upset began to come together. The Tiger offense created separation through consistent motion in the half court, opening up Tessa Miller to collect tough baskets in the paint. In the first matchup with the Yellow Jackets, Miller only played nine minutes and was rendered scoreless. She would finish with 18 points, continuing to punish the Yellow Jackets inside as the game wore down on the visiting defense. Maddi Cluse also continued what’s been a strong February, adding eight out of the gate in the first quarter, including a wide-open trey to close the first quarter. That trend continued as the first half progressed, with Cluse leading all scorers entering the locker room with 14 points. Cluse and Miller combined for 26 points at halftime, as the Tigers shot a blistering 60 percent from the field after the first 20 minutes. Much of that offensive success stemmed from the ball movement leading to quality shots, with 26 of the Tigers’ makes coming from 18 assists. Where Clemson found a groove for most of Thursday night, it was a tough outing to find consistency for the visiting Yellow Jackets. When the conference foes met for the first time in January, Georgia Tech had its way offensively, nearly totaling 90 points back home in the blowout victory. Despite Kara Dunn finding success against the Tigers once again, it was an up-and-down day for the entire product, as the Yellow Jackets shot 34.5 percent from the field. That struggle was magnified from a three-point lead, as Georgia Tech shot under 30 percent from beyond the arc, connecting on only eight of its 34 attempts. Hannah Kohn added 13 points, knocking down four makes from deep to keep a rallying Georgia Tech in check. The Tigers led by as much as 15 on Thursday, doing just enough to sustain ground over their top-ranked ACC foe. Clemson will begin a two-game road trip in Dallas, taking on SMU on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. FINAL: #Clemson 68 | Georgia Tech 61



Shawn Poppie gets his second top 20 victory of his Clemson tenure, taking down the No. 19 Yellow Jackets.



Here’s the scene in Littlejohn:@ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/t5bupnGVOP — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) February 14, 2025 Tess 🤝 Points in the Paint



📺: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/IBNQCgxEM1 — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) February 14, 2025 ANOTHER CLUSE TRIPLE!



She's got THREE so far today...and it's only the second quarter!



📺: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/aermzBy7WW — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) February 14, 2025 HANNAH KOHN WITH THE CHANCE FOR FOUR!



The Tigers are up 13 with 8:42 to play in Q4.



📺: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/fp2pM7VhTF — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) February 14, 2025 WHAT A WIN!!!@ClemsonWBB just took down #19 Georgia Tech inside Littlejohn Coliseum, 68-61! 🐅🏀 pic.twitter.com/V2EMQF01oz — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) February 14, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!