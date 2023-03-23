Hot shooting Gators down Tigers in Super 16

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – A big Gators' third quarter was too much for Clemson to overcome as the Tigers fell 73-63 in the Super 16 of the WNIT at Littlejohn Coliseum Thursday night. Three Florida three-pointers fueled a third quarter where they outscored Clemson 22-10 to take a 58-45, a lead Clemson could never recover from. Florida improved to 19-14, while Clemson's season ended with a 19-16 record. This was the fifth meeting between the Tigers and Gators, with Clemson leading the series 3-2. The two teams last met in Boise, Idaho; in 1996, in a top-25 matchup, the Tigers won 52-50. Brie Perpignan, Amari Robinson, and Eno Inyang led Clemson in scoring with 17, 13 and 10 points, respectively. Florida had four players in double digits. The Gators made 13 three-pointers, while Clemson managed just three in the game. Kirsten Deans came out firing for Florida, hitting three of its first five three-point attempts to jump out to a quick 6-0 lead, while Clemson didn't make its first basket until Perpignan hit a fastbreak layup at the 7:56 mark to make it 6-2 Gators. Clemson cut Florida's to 9-6 on a pair of Bradford free throws and a layup by Amari Robinson, but the Gators scored the next five opening a 14-6 advantage with 5:56 to play in the opening quarter. After trimming the lead to 14-9, the Tigers went over two minutes without a bucket before Daish Bradford nailed a trey from the top of the key to make it a 16-12 Gator lead with 3:50 to go in the first quarter. Deans hit her fourth three of the game for Florida at the 3:41 mark, but that would be the Gators' final bucket of the quarter as the Tigers forced four turnovers during that span. Clemson finished the first stanza with a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to just one at 19-18 at the end of the first quarter. The teams traded baskets over the first two-plus minutes of the second quarter before Alberte Rimald hit her second three of the game to open the Gators' lead back up to four at 26-22 with 7:27 to play before halftime. Makayla Elmore hit a three to start a 7-0 Clemson run, giving the Tigers their first lead of the game at 29-26 at the 5:53 mark of the second quarter. Correa answered with a three to end the Florida drought and tie the game at 29-29. Neither team made much headway over the next two minutes, but Leilani Correa's second three of the quarter gave Florida a three-point lead at 36-33. Inyang hit a pair of free throws with just under two minutes to play for the final points of the half to cut the Gators' lead to 36-35 at halftime. The Tigers were in a 43-37 hole to begin the third quarter as Florida opened the third quarter with a 7-2 in the first two-plus minutes forcing Clemson to call a timeout. Clemson only made three field goals in the third quarter, while Florida shot 50 percent from the field, including three threes, to take a commanding 58-45 lead heading to the fourth quarter. Freshman Ruby Whitehorn didn't score her first points of the game until the 5:16 mark in the fourth quarter, but she still finished with five points.