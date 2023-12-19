Tigers trample Falcons

RECORDS: Clemson (7-5, 1-0), Air Force (7-5)

CLEMSON LEADERS: Ruby Whitehorn 17 points (7-12 FG,1-5 3FG), Amari Robinson 14 points (5-6 FG, 0-0 3FG)

NOTABLES:

The Tigers won their first game against the Falcons.

The Tigers scored at least 70 points this season for the ninth time.

Ruby Whitehorn scored 17 points.

Amari Robinson tallied 14 points.

The Tigers are now 6-1 at home this season.

CLEMSON, S.C – Behind 17 points from Ruby Whitehorn and an additional 14 from Amari Robinson, the Clemson Tigers got back in the win column with a 70-54 victory over the Air Force Falcons on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the Tigers winning the jump ball, Keelie O’Hollaren was able to put the Falcons on the board. Even though the Falcons scored first, the Tigers were quick to respond with a 3-point lead after the first quarter.

Air Force was able to minimize the gap in the second quarter, but the Tigers were able to capitalize on points turnovers which sparked the Tigers to a 33-20 lead at the half.

Entering the third quarter, Whitehorn was able to strike first with help from Robinson. The two on-court leaders helped the Tigers to dominate during the third quarter, adding 26 points to their score.

Entering the 4th quarter, the Falcons’ front scorer, Jordyn Devaughn, moved quickly to help Air Force’s score. Shortly after, Whitehorn’s layup helped propel the Tigers. The Falcons persevered but fell short as the Tigers were able to defend their court Tuesday afternoon with a final score of Clemson 70, Air Force 54.

UP NEXT: Clemson (7-5, 1-0) takes on East Tennessee State at home on Friday, December 22, tip off is at 2:00 p.m