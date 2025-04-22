Tigers pick up center from transfer portal

Lee (6-5) started at Georgetown and played the last two seasons at Marist (NY), earning All-Met honorable mention honors this past season.

Lee led the Red Foxes in scoring (12.6 ppg), rebounding (7.7 rpg), and blocks (2.4 bpg) while starting in 30 of 31 games for Marist, en route to earning All-MAAC Second Team honors.

On the season, she notched six double-doubles, and her 73 blocks led the MAAC and ranked 13th in the nation.