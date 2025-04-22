Tigers pick up center from transfer portal

WBB sports_basketball
Lee (6-5) led the Red Foxes in scoring (12.6 ppg), rebounding (7.7 rpg), and blocks (2.4 bpg) last season.
Tigers pick up center Morgan Lee from transfer portal
Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 1 hour ago

Rising senior center Morgan Lee committed to Clemson women's basketball as a transfer on Tuesday.

Lee (6-5) started at Georgetown and played the last two seasons at Marist (NY), earning All-Met honorable mention honors this past season.

Lee led the Red Foxes in scoring (12.6 ppg), rebounding (7.7 rpg), and blocks (2.4 bpg) while starting in 30 of 31 games for Marist, en route to earning All-MAAC Second Team honors.

On the season, she notched six double-doubles, and her 73 blocks led the MAAC and ranked 13th in the nation.

