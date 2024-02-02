Tigers overcome Eagles, 21-0 points advantage on 3-pointers

RECORDS: Clemson (10-12, 3-7 ACC) Boston College (11-12, 3-7 ACC)

CLEMSON LEADERS: Ruby Whitehorn (19 points, 9 rebounds, 8-11 FG, 2-2 3PT), Dayshanette Harris and Makayla Elmore (3 assists each)

NOTABLES:

· Ruby Whitehorn scores 19, one point away from tying her season high, and ties her season high in rebounds with nine.

· Three Clemson Tigers in double figures: Whitehorn, Harris and Mackenzie Kramer.

· Clemson held Boston College to zero made three pointers.

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Women’s Basketball team (10-12, 3-7 ACC) defeated the Boston College Eagles (11-12, 3-7 ACC) 65-55 on Thursday evening in Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson took the lead with a jumper by Mackenzie Kramer with 5:40 to play in the first quarter and never trailed for the following 34:20 minutes of game play. Ruby Whitehorn led the Tigers with 19 points and 9 rebounds as the Tigers also outscored BC 21-0 from beyond the arc.

“I am fueled with physicality and hustle and rebounding has been my trigger for keeping my energy up the whole game,” says Whitehorn.

Thursday marked the first game in Amanda Butler’s tenure holding an opponent to zero made three pointers, the last time being on Dec. 8, 2017 against Prairie View A&M.

Back-to-back threes by Whitehorn gave the Tigers an early edge on the Eagles in the first quarter. Whitehorn reached double figures early in the game, contributing ten points in the quarter. Clemson shot a stellar 75% from 3FG this period, and Dayshanette Harris was exceptional defensively, forcing two consecutive turnovers on the Eagles.

Six Tigers scored in the second quarter to keep Clemson in control throughout the entire ten minutes, stretching their lead to as much as 13. The Tigers entered the half shooting 50% from the field and 57% from three.

Amari Robinson took charge in the third quarter, scoring seven consecutive points during the Tigers’ 10-0 run to bring Clemson’s lead to as much as 12 in the quarter. Clemson rounded out the game shooting 50% from the field, with Harris leading the Tigers in scoring this quarter with six.

UP NEXT: Clemson travels to Charlottesville this weekend to take on the Virginia Cavaliers on Sunday at 4pm on ACCNX.