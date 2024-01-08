Tigers fall to Seminoles

CU Athletic Communications by

FINAL SCORE: Clemson 72, Florida State 78 RECORDS: Clemson (8-7, 1-2) Florida State (12-4, 3-1) CLEMSON LEADERS: Day Harris 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3FG), Amari Robinson (8 rebounds), Harris (4 assists) CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson women’s basketball fell to the No. 22 Florida State on Sunday afternoon in a hard-fought battle at Littlejohn Coliseum. The last time the two programs met in Clemson, the Tigers defeated the Seminoles 74-61. Entering the game, Amari Robinson led the ACC in FG percentage, shooting 60% from the field, and this afternoon she contributed 13 of the Tigers’ 72 points. Florida State got an early jump in the first quarter, but the Tigers stayed competitive throughout the entire 10 minutes. Coming out of the five-minute timeout, Danielle Rauch drained a three to bring the Tigers within three, boosting the Tigers’ momentum. Dayshanette Harris led Clemson in scoring with nine and closed the Seminole lead to five with a clutch three point play to close out the quarter. The Seminoles went on a 13-3 run in the second quarter, stretching their lead to 13 at the half. Ruby Whitehorn took charge for Clemson in the second quarter, contributing 14 and doing it all for the Tigers, driving the lane aggressively and knocking down threes to keep Clemson in the ball game. Clemson started the half off hot with back-to-back threes by Dayshanette Harris and MaKayla Elmore. After this, they went on an 8-0 run to end the quarter and close the gap to eight with just under two minutes to play. Elmore led the Tigers in scoring this quarter, going 2-2 from three. Amari Robinson dominated the boards, putting up four on the quarter. Mackenzie Kramer’s clutch shooting gave the Tigers their first lead of the fourth quarter, taking a foul on a three to make the score 65-64 with 6:30 to play. Kramer scored all eleven of her eleven points this quarter and helped close the gap at the end of the game. Although the Tigers did not pull out the win, they executed a fantastic fourth quarter and held the Seminoles to only a six-point victory. UP NEXT: Clemson will travel to Atlanta on Thursday to face Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. in search of another ACC win.