Tigers fall to Panthers

CU Athletic Communications by

FINAL SCORE: Clemson 57, Pittsburgh 72 RECORDS: Clemson (11-15, 4-10 ACC), Pittsburgh (8-19, 2-12 ACC) CLEMSON LEADERS: Dayshanette Harris (6-11 FG, 2-7 3FG, 4 assists), Amari Robinson and Ruby Whitehorn (6 rebounds) NOTABLES: · Eno Inyang charted her first career start as a Tiger and contributed __. · Three Tigers scored in double figures: Dayshanette Harris (18), Ruby Whitehorn (14), and Amari Robinson (10) · Robinson shot 100% from 3FG. CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s basketball team fell to the Pittsburgh Panthers on Sunday in Littlejohn Coliseum. Junior Eno Inyang charted her first career start, scoring eight this afternoon. After a timeout at the 5:48 minute mark of the first quarter, the Tigers went on a 10-0 scoring run and forced two offensive fouls on the Panthers with two charges taken by both Madi Ott and Nya Valentine. Amari Robinson hit two big threes this quarter, and Clemson ended the quarter on a steal and fast break bucket from Dayshanette Harris. The Tigers shot extremely well throughout the first quarter, shooting 50% from 3PT and 43% from FG, and the Panthers shot very well during the second quarter. The Tiger defense fought through it, forcing 11 Panther turnovers in the half. The Tigers kept battling in the second half against a talented Pitt team. After a low scoring third quarter, the Tigers went on a 7-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter going into the 7:38 timeout to narrow Pitt’s lead to six. Although the Tigers did not pull out a win, Clemson had three players in double figures: Whitehorn, Harris and Robinson, Whitehorn scoring 12 of her 14 total points this half. UP NEXT: Clemson will travel to South Bend, Indiana this Thursday to face no. 16 Notre Dame in a 7:00 p.m. ACC matchup on ACCNX. pic.twitter.com/tIoarBMEWu — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) February 18, 2024 Day 🤝 Eno 🤝 Buckets#ShowUp pic.twitter.com/piZJvmj9Lm — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) February 18, 2024 𝘆𝗲𝗲𝘁 💥 pic.twitter.com/FqBLLZPFtn — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) February 18, 2024 Madi bringing them in from outside the arc 👌🏾#ShowUp pic.twitter.com/NmuXI6NnZz — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) February 18, 2024