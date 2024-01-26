Tigers fall to No. 7 Wolfpack

CU Athletic Communications by

FINAL SCORE: Clemson 49, No. 7 NC State 71 RECORDS: Clemson (8-13, 1-7), No. 7 NC State (17-2, 5-2) CLEMSON LEADERS: Ruby Whitehorn, 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3FG); Amari Robinson, 9 rebounds, Whitehorn 3 assists, Whitehorn 4 steals. NOTABLES: · Whitehorn ties her career high with four steals · The Tigers outscore NC State in the third quarter by 6. · In the third quarter, the Tigers shot 53.8% from the floor · Whitehorn, Kramer, and Robinson score double-figures · Valentine ties her season high with 3 3-pointers · Clemson wraps up a stretch, where six of the last seven opponents are teams that are currently ranked in the current AP Top 25. CLEMSON, SC. –The Clemson Tigers women’s basketball team (8-12, 1-7), come up short to #7 NC State Wolfpack (17-2, 5-2) on Thursday Night at Littlejohn Coliseum. Thanks to Day Harris, the Tigers scored first from inside the arc. Despite the team’s defensive pressures, the Wolfpack outscored the Tigers in the first by seven. The Tigers added eight points to the score before the half with help from Harris, Valentine, Inyang, and Robinson, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Wolfpack. Collins and Steele, from NC State, were the front runners for the Pack, leading the team to add 20 points, increasing their lead. Entering the third with more energy and grit, the Tigers battled to increase their score. The Tigers tallied 18 points, whereas NC State tallied 12 in the third. The Tigers were able to shorten the gap in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough despite scoring eight points. The Wolfpack found the net adding 16 points to their score, winning 71 – 49. UP NEXT: Clemson continues its three-game home streak on Sunday, January 28, against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons; tip-off is slated for 6:00 PM. Final. pic.twitter.com/kAaQFO2XpZ — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) January 26, 2024 Deuces with the deuce 🫡 pic.twitter.com/PPrALugfzx — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) January 26, 2024 Tigers are on F I R E 🔥 with the 3⃣s#ShowUp pic.twitter.com/BZ7DOXYQLt — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) January 26, 2024 KRAMER WITH THE STEAL 💫 pic.twitter.com/vhFVyuwbLT — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) January 26, 2024 Day puts the Tigers on the board 👊🏾#ShowUp pic.twitter.com/9U1HirWekU — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) January 26, 2024