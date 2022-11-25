CLEMSON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Tigers fall to No. 25 Kansas State

St. Thomas, U.S.V.I – Behind 22 points from Gabby Gregory, No. 25 Kansas State downed Clemson 77-38 on Thanksgiving Day in the Paradise Jam at the University of the Virgin Islands. The win moves the Wildcats to 5-0 on the year, while the loss drops the Tigers to 3-2.

Ruby Whitehorn led the Tigers with eight points on the night, with a team-high five rebounds.

Kansas State outscored Clemson 19-2 to open the third quarter, stretching a three-point halftime lead to a 20-point lead with 4:00 to go in the quarter. The Wildcats ended the quarter out-scoring the Tigers 30-4, to take a 62-33 lead into the fourth. Kansas State continued to add to the second-half lead, downing Clemson 77-38.

Kansas State jumped out to an early 18-11 lead in the first quarter, holding the Tigers scoreless from the field for the last 4:00 of the period. Clemson pounced in the second, however, using a 15-2 run for a 26-20 lead. The Wildcats rallied to take a 32-29 lead into halftime.

Clemson is back in action on Friday night, taking on Arkansas at 9:00 pm (8:00 pm eastern) in the second day of the women’s Paradise Jam.

