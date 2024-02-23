Tigers fall to Irish

RECORDS: Clemson (11-16, 4-11 ACC), No. 19 Notre Dame (20-6, 1-5 ACC)

CLEMSON LEADERS: Ruby Whitehorn (17 points), Whitehorn (10 rebounds), Dayshanette Harris (7 assists)

NOTABLES:

Ruby Whitehorn snagged a career-high 10 rebounds and logged her first career double-double.

This is the seventh-straight game that Whitehorn has led the Tigers in rebounds.

Three Tigers scored in double figures: Whitehorn (17), Amari Robinson (14), Harris (12)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Ruby Whitehorn notched her first career double-double on Thursday as the Clemson women’s basketball team dropped its game against the No. 19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish by a score of 47 - 74. Whitehorn scored 17 points and grabbed a career high 10 rebounds.

Amari Robinson scored the game’s first points with a shot from outside to give the Tigers the lead. Four points from Dayshanette Harris, and buckets from Whitehorn and Eno Inyang, it was another three-pointer from Robinson that capped off an early run to give the Tigers a 14-4 lead. The first period ended with an 18-16 Clemson advantage.

The Irish offense recovered and found its rhythm. Following a first quarter in which the Tiger defense stifled the Notre Dame attack, the Irish took a ten-point lead into the locker rooms and then won the third and fourth quarters to win on its senior night in Purcell Pavilion.

UP NEXT: Clemson returns home to celebrate its senior night at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers will be hosting Miami on Sunday, February 25 at 2:00 p.m.