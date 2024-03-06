Tigers fall to Eagles to open ACC Tournament

FINAL SCORE: Clemson 72, Boston College 85 RECORDS: Clemson (12-19) Boston College (14-18) CLEMSON LEADERS: Ruby Whitehorn 26 points & 6 rebounds (12-16 FG, 0-1 3FG, 2-2 FT), Day Harris 26 points & 4 assists (7-16 FG, 3-8 3FG, 9-9 FT), Amari Robinson 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3FG, 3-7 FT) NOTABLES Whitehorn sets a season record for points scored in a single game with 26 points (12-16 FG, 0-1 3FG, 2-2 FT) Harris sets a season record for points scored in a single game with 26 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3FG, 9-9 FT) Seniors Amari Robinson, Danielle Rauch, Amani Freeman, and Harris finish their collegiate basketball careers. GREENSBORO, N.C. - Led by Ruby Whitehorn and Day Harris with a combined 52 points, the Clemson Tigers (12-19, 5-14 ACC) fell to the Boston College Eagles, 72-85, in the first round of the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday afternoon. Harris and Whitehorn are the first teammates in ACC Tournament history with at least 25 points each, scoring 26 points a piece. Five different Tigers recorded points for Clemson, and three hit double-digit points. Behind Whitehorn and Harris, graduate Amari Robinson contributed 15 points as she shot 60% from the field. Whitehorn opened up scoring with a slick layup in the Tigers' opening possession. The graduate, Harris, led the Tigers through the first quarter, going 2-2 from beyond the arc and 3-5 FG as she scored eight points. Clemson’s defense forced two turnovers and held Boston College’s offense to 1-4 from beyond the arc in the first quarter alone. Through the first half, Whitehorn and Harris tallied a combined 27 points, with 16 and 11, respectively. Whitehorn scored 14 points alone in the second quarter, with four layups and three pullup jumpers. The Eagles took an eight-point lead at the end of the first half, 34-42. In the third, Whitehorn led all-scorers with six points as four different Tigers recorded points. Converting a pair of free throws at the end of the quarter, Whitehorn broke her season record for points scored in a single game. Clemson opened up scoring in the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to bring the Tigers within seven of the Eagles. A pull-up and driving jumper from Whitehorn and a pair of free throws by Harris were catalysts for the Tigers' offense. With five minutes left in the game, the Tigers had outscored the Eagles 11-6, as they brought themselves within two possessions of the lead and limited Boston College to 1-4 FG and 1-0 3FG. The Tigers and Eagles would then exchange baskets for the remainder of the game. 2⃣6⃣ points for our PG 🤯#ShowUp x @_dharris1 https://t.co/VvcoaA7rY9 pic.twitter.com/rJiaCz1k9M — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) March 6, 2024 The Eagles come out HOT for the first win of the tournament 🔥@BC_WBB | #ACCWBB pic.twitter.com/Q362KbHgj5 — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) March 6, 2024