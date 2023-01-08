Tigers drop matchup with Syracuse

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson, S.C. – Four Syracuse starters scored in double-figures and Clemson dropped a Sunday afternoon home contest, 91-77. The win moves the Orange to 12-4 on the year, 3-2 in the ACC, while the loss drops the Tigers to 11-6, 2-3 in the ACC.

Daisha Bradford led Clemson in scoring with 19 on the day, while Amari Robinson tallied 14 and Eno Inyang turned in her second double-figure performance with 14. Robinson and Inyang also led the Tigers on the glass, with 8 and 7, respectively.

Bradford paced the Tigers with 10 points in the first quarter to push the Tigers out to a 10-point lead. Syracuse pushed the pace in the second quarter, however, ending the half on a 16-1 run to take a 45-37 lead into halftime.

The Orange continued the offensive pressure on the Tigers, opening the third quarter with an 8-0 run to open their largest lead of the day at the time. The Tigers cut the lead to 10 on multiple occasions, but Syracuse continued to add to their lead, opening up a 17-point advantage. The Tigers, however, used back-to-back baskets to end the quarter and cut the lead to 12 heading into the game’s final ten.

The Tigers used stifling defense to cut the Syracuse lead to four with 5:00 remaining, then again with 3:30 to go. Syracuse held off the attack, however, for the 91-77 victory.

Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 27 points, including six threes.

Clemson is back in action on Thursday, traveling to Durham, N.C., for a 7:00 p.m. matchup with Duke on ACCNX.