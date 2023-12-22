Tigers dominate Bucs

FINAL SCORE: Clemson 73, ETSU 50 RECORDS: Clemson (8-5, 1-0) ETSU (10-4) CLEMSON LEADERS: Ruby Whitehorn 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3FG), Amari Robinson (8 rebounds), Danielle Rauch (6 assists) NOTABLES: Amanda Butler takes a win in her first matchup against ETSU. Ruby Whitehorn scored 18 points, her second consecutive game as Clemson’s leading scorer. Mackenzie Kramer followed with 12 points after going 4-7 from outside. Clemson shot 50% from both FG and 3FG in the first half, and 48.1% FG and 46.2% 3FG during the second half. Tigers move to 7-1 at home. CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson women’s basketball ended East Tennessee’s (10-4) six-game winning streak on Friday afternoon, defeating the Buccaneers 73-50. This was their first time meeting since 2003, and Amanda Butler’s first time facing off against the Buccaneers. The Tigers (8-5) were lights out from the three point line, knocking down ten on the game. This puts them at 10th in the school record books for 3-point field goals made. Clemson came out strong, going back and forth with a talented ETSU team during the first quarter. Within the first three seconds of subbing in, Mackenzie Kramer stole the ball and knocked down a three, stretching the Tiger lead to four. Throughout the quarter, there were three lead changes and Dayshanette Harris led the Tigers in scoring with eight of Clemson’s eighteen first quarter points. The Tigers never trailed in the second quarter and capitalized on mistakes, scoring eight points off of ETSU turnovers. Within the last five minutes of the quarter, Clemson went on a 9-0 run in a minute and a half stretch of time, widening their lead to 31-18 with four and a half minutes to play. Ruby Whitehorn lit up the Tiger offense, scoring eight in the quarter and helping the Tigers stretch their lead to 14 going into the half (39-27). The Buccaneers knocked down some crucial shots in the third quarter, but the Tigers always responded, outscoring ETSU 16-9. Madi Ott iced a three at the buzzer to give Clemson a 55-34 edge, leading Clemson in scoring with six in the quarter. In the fourth quarter, ETSU wedged within 12 points with threes from Journee McDaniel, but Mackenzie Kramer answered, knocking down back to back threes. She had nine in the fourth quarter and was the Tiger’s leading scorer in the final frame to help cement the Tiger’s 23 point victory against the Buccaneers. UP NEXT: Clemson looks to move to 2-0 in ACC play as they travel to Chapel Hill to face the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sunday, December 31 at 2 p.m. Ranallo and Freeman coming in clutch 🤝 pic.twitter.com/AhYdnJ9dSY — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) December 22, 2023 Another three-points from downtown by Kramer ⛹🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/WmaiJYvCm5 — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) December 22, 2023 She shoots, she scores 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5pbAtgQ7tF — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) December 22, 2023 Ott scores! at the buzzer! pic.twitter.com/Foq1pglsEB — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) December 22, 2023