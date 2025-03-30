|
Shawn Poppie gets big splash with four-star commitment Kimora Fields
Shawn Poppie's 2026 class just received a massive upgrade.
Four-star forward Kimora Fields out of Cleveland (TN) Bradley Central announced on Sunday that she was committing to Poppie and Clemson. Fields is rated as the No. 32 overall player by espnW. Fields joins four-star Meeyah Green out of Knoxville (TN) Webb School in this class, giving Poppie considerable future talent to work with. "Found home," Fields said on social media. found home🧡💜 #committed pic.twitter.com/HioN8BBAea 4⭐️ Kimora Fields (no. 32 espnW Super 60) has committed to Clemson!@kimora_fields_ | @ClemsonWBB pic.twitter.com/eXsXGyzkyl
