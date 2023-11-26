Robinson drops career-high 29 points in loss to Tulsa

CU Athletic Communications by

HOUSTON, Texas – Despite a hot start and a career high of 29 points from All-ACC forward Amari Robinson, the Clemson Tigers women’s basketball team dropped its second game of the Van Chancellor Classic against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane by a score of 74-64. CU got off to a hot start in the first quarter and pounced out to a 19-11 lead, sparked by a pair of three pointers from point guard Nya Valentine. Robinson chipped in four points and Clemson outrebounded Tulsa 12-9 in the opening frame, as well. Tulsa bounced right back with a 19-11 quarter in the second to knot things up at 30 heading into the locker rooms for halftime. Robinson had a game-leading 15 points at the break. Robinson put the offense on her back in the third period scoring 8 of the team’s 10 points – featuring a 4-4 stretch from the free throw line – but Tulsa’s offense couldn’t be stopped as they dropped 23 points to create a 53-40 advantage heading into the fourth. Clemson put together a well-balanced fourth quarter that was highlighted by 6 points from Robinson to give the Clemson legend a career high of 29. Maddi Cluse scored 6 points on 3-5 shooting, and Makenzie Kramer hit from beyond the arc to go along with a pair of free throws. MaKayla Elmore led the way for the Tigers with 3 of her career-high 9 rebounds in the final frame, as well. Clemson outscored Tulsa 24-21 in the fourth, but Tulsa walked away from Merrell Center with the win. The Tigers (4-3) will close out the Van Chancellor Classic tomorrow at 4:15 p.m. eastern time against the Arkansas – Pine Bluff Lions. That game can be seen on ESPN+ and can heard live on 105.5 The Roar. Back at it tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/YPf6N6dcsU — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) November 26, 2023