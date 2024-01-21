No. 14 Hokies top Tigers

FINAL SCORE: Clemson 62, No. 14 Virginia Tech 74 RECORDS: No. 14 Virginia Tech (14-4, 5-2), Clemson (8-11, 1-6) CLEMSON LEADERS: Dayshanette Harris, 25 points (9-22 FG, 1-2 3FG) Amari Robinson 9 rebounds, Harris 8 assists, Harris 6 steals. NOTABLES: *Harris tied her season high with 25 points *This is the second-consecutive game that Harris has scored 25 points With 6 steals, Harris set a new career high for most steals in a game. Her previous high was 4 steals which she recorded on two separate occasions *Amari Robinson finished the game with 19 points and a tied for a game-high of nine rebounds BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Clemson Tigers women’s basketball team traveled to Virginia to take on the No. 14 Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday afternoon in Cassell Coliseum. The Tigers fought valiantly but ultimately stumbled with a 74-62 result. CU matched up with its ranked opponent in the first half. The Hokies jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game, but Clemson, led by Harris and Robinson, responded with a quick 8-2 run to cut the deficit to a single point. Tech closed the first quarter with a 16-12 advantage. The Tigers took their first lead with 5:07 remaining in the half when Harris, who arguably had the best game of her career, hit a turnaround jumper to give Clemson a 20-18 edge over the 14th-ranked Hokies. A jumper by MaKayla Elmore extended CU’s lead to four points. Tech answered quickly with six unanswered points, but the Tigers had a response of their own. Harris, who was simply unstoppable on the day, tallied five points in a row – highlighted by an amazing and-one opportunity, and on the next possession dished it off to Elmore who made a jumper to cap off a 7-0 run and give the Tigers a 29-24 lead. A VT buzzer beater gave the Hokies a slim advantage going into the locker rooms. Clemson was able to keep the deficit to just a one or two possession margin for the early stages of the third before Virginia Tech started to create some separation. The Hokies carried an eight-point lead into the final frame. Robinson put the offense on her back in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 of her 19 points in the last period. The Tigers put up a fight against Virginia Tech, but it was ultimately the Hokies who walked out of Cassell Coliseum with the 74-62 victory. UP NEXT: Clemson returns home to Littlejohn Coliseum for a game on Thursday, January 25 that tips off at 7:00 p.m. The Tigers will take on No. 4 North Carolina State.