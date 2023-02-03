Miami outlasts Clemson in overtime thriller

Clemson, S.C. – The Clemson Women’s Basketball Team (13-11, 4-8 ACC) fell to the Miami Hurricanes (14-8, 7-4 ACC) 69-66 in overtime in Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday night during Military Appreciation Night.

Amari Robinson turned in her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Tigers. Brie Perpignan joined Robinson in double-figure scoring with 11 and added five assists, while Daisha Bradford added nine. Hannah Hank added seven points and six rebounds.

Behind an 8-0 run, the Tigers took a 17-14 lead after the first quarter. The Hurricanes swiftly responded in the second quarter, but it was not enough to stop the Tiger’s offense. A pair of three-point shots from MaKayla Elmore and Perpignan, Clemson was able to secure a 35-32 lead to end the first half.

Miami’s offense outscored Clemson 23-9 in the third quarter after an 11-0 and 8-0 run to set the tone for the start of the second half. Kionna Gaines and Bradford slowed Miami’s momentum after knocking down shots to cut the lead to eleven to end the third quarter.

Clemson bounced back in the fourth quarter thanks to a phenomenal effort by Robinson, who contributed 10 points. A shot from under the basket by Inyang gave the Tigers the lead with less than two minutes left in the game after overcoming a double-digit deficit. The Hurricanes tied it back up with just over a minute left in the game to force over time.

Following a tight overtime period exchanging several baskets each, Miami got key rebounds and a huge stop at the end to secure the three-point win.

Miami’s Jasmyne Roberts, Destiny Harden, and Lola Pendande scored 55 of the Hurricanes’ 69 points as they each hit double-digits.

Up next: Clemson hits the road, traveling to Winston Salem, N.C. to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Sunday, February 5th. Tipoff is at 4:00 p.m.