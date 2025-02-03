Eagles ride big second-half run to down Tigers

FINAL SCORE: Boston College 94, Clemson 65 RECORDS: Clemson (11-11, 4-7), Boston College (13-11, 4-7) CLEMSON LEADERS: Tessa Miller (19 points, 7-10 FG, 5-8 FT, 5 rebounds), Loyal McQueen (4 assists) NOTABLES: -Tessa Miller had a season-high 19 points. -Addie Porter grabbed two steals and had one block, tying her season bests in both categories. -Hannah Kohn scored 15 points on five made three-pointers, and Maddi Cluse also had 12 points on two made threes and 50% FG shooting. -Morgan Miller scored her first career field goal. -Kylee Kellerman had two assists, setting a career-high CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Clemson women’s basketball team (11-11, 4-7) was defeated by the Boston College Eagles (13-11, 4-7) in a road ACC matchup on Sunday. Clemson trailed 58-48 with four minutes to play in the third period, but a 16-0 run by the Eagles over the next seven minutes propelled BC to the 94-65 victory in Conte Forum. Senior Tessa Miller had a season-high 19 points and Hannah Kohn added 15 points on five three-pointers, bringing her season total to 60, third-most in the ACC. Maddi Cluse added a season-high 12 points for the Tigers who scored 54 points off the bench. Boston College shot 35-61 (.574) from the floor and added 38 points in the paint, while Clemson shot .393 from the floor. Boston College jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the game’s first three minutes before the Tigers would strike back and narrow the deficit to two points just four minutes later on Cluse’s second consecutive three-pointer. The Eagles would take a 24-20 lead into the second quarter and opened it with a 13-3 run to take a 37-23 lead. The Tigers were again able to respond, cutting the deficit to seven, and went into halftime facing a 47-36 after Boston College hit a shot as time expired. Clemson again got it to single digits and looked to have momentum after Miller scored six points early in the third, but the Tigers weren’t able to get back into the game and ultimately fell to BC. UP NEXT: The Tigers continue ACC play at Duke on Thursday, February 6 in Durham at 7 p.m. Two down in Beantown. pic.twitter.com/uvYn914oKB — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) February 2, 2025