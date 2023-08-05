Clemson women's basketball lands 5-star commit

Clarksville, Tennessee 2024 guard Imari Berry (5-10) announced the news via social media. She is ranked No. 7 overall in the class by ESPN, as the No. 2 guard.

Berry is ranked even higher than Clemson's McDonald's All-American commitment from the 2022 group, guard Ruby Whitehorn (Detroit), who was No. 15 overall per ESPN.

Berry averaged 26.1 points per game last season, earning region and district MVP honors.

5 ⭐️ Imari Berry (no. 7 espnW 💯) has committed to Clemson! 🐅 #gotigers pic.twitter.com/Db1u6RA2Cq — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) August 5, 2023