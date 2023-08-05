CLEMSON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Tennessee guard Imari Berry committed to Clemson women's basketball on Saturday. She is the No. 7 overall prospect in the nation per ESPN.
Tennessee guard Imari Berry committed to Clemson women's basketball on Saturday. She is the No. 7 overall prospect in the nation per ESPN.

Clemson women's basketball lands 5-star commit Imari Berry
by - 2023 Aug 5, Sat 17:21

Clemson women's basketball landed a commitment from one of the top prospects in the 2024 class on Saturday.

Clarksville, Tennessee 2024 guard Imari Berry (5-10) announced the news via social media. She is ranked No. 7 overall in the class by ESPN, as the No. 2 guard.

Berry is ranked even higher than Clemson's McDonald's All-American commitment from the 2022 group, guard Ruby Whitehorn (Detroit), who was No. 15 overall per ESPN.

Berry averaged 26.1 points per game last season, earning region and district MVP honors.

