|
Clemson women's basketball lands 5-star commit Imari Berry
|2023 Aug 5, Sat 17:21-
Clemson women's basketball landed a commitment from one of the top prospects in the 2024 class on Saturday.
Clarksville, Tennessee 2024 guard Imari Berry (5-10) announced the news via social media. She is ranked No. 7 overall in the class by ESPN, as the No. 2 guard. Berry is ranked even higher than Clemson's McDonald's All-American commitment from the 2022 group, guard Ruby Whitehorn (Detroit), who was No. 15 overall per ESPN. Berry averaged 26.1 points per game last season, earning region and district MVP honors. 5 ⭐️ Imari Berry (no. 7 espnW 💯) has committed to Clemson! 🐅 #gotigers pic.twitter.com/Db1u6RA2Cq @BerryImari was active this last weekend @3SSBGCircuit Chapter ✌🏻 @unitedbballclub pic.twitter.com/Mlgy2w2Rjb Beyond blessed 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cFMkD24TDT Great visit at Clemson this weekend , had an awesome timee , thank you @CoachJoy21 for the nice tour @CoachAB34 for the nice talkkkk . Very blessed to have an offer from Clemson University🧡 pic.twitter.com/SvdsAZ4cFS
Clarksville, Tennessee 2024 guard Imari Berry (5-10) announced the news via social media. She is ranked No. 7 overall in the class by ESPN, as the No. 2 guard.
Berry is ranked even higher than Clemson's McDonald's All-American commitment from the 2022 group, guard Ruby Whitehorn (Detroit), who was No. 15 overall per ESPN.
Berry averaged 26.1 points per game last season, earning region and district MVP honors.
5 ⭐️ Imari Berry (no. 7 espnW 💯) has committed to Clemson! 🐅 #gotigers pic.twitter.com/Db1u6RA2Cq— SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) August 5, 2023
@BerryImari was active this last weekend @3SSBGCircuit Chapter ✌🏻 @unitedbballclub pic.twitter.com/Mlgy2w2Rjb— Meg Cam (@MegCam_) July 12, 2023
Beyond blessed 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cFMkD24TDT— Imari Berry (@BerryImari) March 10, 2023
Great visit at Clemson this weekend , had an awesome timee , thank you @CoachJoy21 for the nice tour @CoachAB34 for the nice talkkkk . Very blessed to have an offer from Clemson University🧡 pic.twitter.com/SvdsAZ4cFS— Imari Berry (@BerryImari) November 1, 2021
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now