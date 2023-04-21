Clemson Women’s basketball adds transfer pair

Clemson, S.C. – Clemson women’s basketball has announced the addition of two transfers, Dayshanette Harris (Pitt) and Mackenzie Kramer (Lehigh), to its 2023 class. Harris and Kramer join a signing class that includes NJCAA First Team All-American Nya Valentine and WJCAC All-Conference player Danna Grenald. A 5-foot-7 guard from Youngstown, Ohio, Harris was a four-year starter at Pitt. The four-time ACC All-Academic Team member scored her 1,000th point earlier this season at Boston College. Harris was the fastest player in Pitt history to record at least 700 point, 250 rebounds and 175 assists (60 games). Harris had 56 games in her Panther career with double-digit points and joined current Tiger Amari Robinson on the ACC All-Freshman team in 2020. A 5-foot-9 guard from Saint Michael, Minn., Kramer is a three-time Patriot League postseason award winner (first team, ‘23; second team, ‘22; all-rookie team, ‘21). Earlier this season, Kramer was named Third Team CSC Academic All-America and was the Patriot League Scholar Athlete of the Year for the second-straight season. She scored her 1,000th point earlier this season and finished her Lehigh career with 198 made threes (school single-season record 95 in 2021-22). Earlier this week, Robinson and fellow senior Daisha Bradford announced their return to Clemson for their final year of eligibility. Both are set to graduate in May, but will stay with the Tigers for the 2023-24 season, taking advantage of the extra year granted to players during the COVID-19 pandemic.