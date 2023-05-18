CLEMSON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

WBB
Clemson WBB signs transfer teammates
by - 2023 May 18, Thu 11:12

Clemson, S.C. — Clemson women’s basketball head coach Amanda Butler announced today the addition of teammates Amani Freeman and Maddi Cluse to the 2023-24 roster.

Freeman and Cluse both join the Tigers from Miami (OH) where they played together the last two seasons. The pair joins a signing class that includes NJCAA First Team All-American Nya Valentine and WJCAC All-Conference player Danna Grenald, as well as Pitt transfer Dayshanette Harris and Lehigh transfer Mackenzie Kramer and former Clemson graduate manager (and Michigan standout) Danielle Rauch.

Cluse started all 31 games for the RedHawks as a sophomore, averaging 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game with 11 double-doubles. She also holds the distinction of recording the second triple-double in Miami (OH) history with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Bradley. Cluse scored in double-figures in 26 of 31 games for the RedHawks last season.

Freeman started all 31 games in her senior season, finishing the year averaging 8.4 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game. Freeman is a two-time Academic All-MAC selection and designed the Black History Month t-shirts that Clemson wore last season.

Amani Freeman

Four-year letterwinner at Miami (OH) who started all 31 games as a senior…two-time Academic All-MAC

2022-23: Senior (Miami (OH))

Played in and started all 31 games

Academic All-MAC

Recorded career bests in points (8.4) and rebounds (5.1)

Shot 59.4% from the floor and 67.1% from the foul line

Scored in double figures 12 different times

Had a career-high 17 points and seven rebounds at Akron

Posted first career double-double with 15 points and 11 boards in a win over Tiffin

Added 16 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Western Michigan

Had 15 points in a win over Kent State

2021-22: Junior (Miami (OH))

Played in 12 games, making 11 starts

Academic All-MAC

Missed a majority of the season with a hand injury

Opened the year with 10 points and four rebounds in a win over Valp

Had nine points, six rebounds and four blocks at Purdue

Was a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line versus EKU

2020-21: Sophomore (Miami (OH))

Played in 21 games, making one start

Averaged 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per game

Had a career-high eight points at Northern Illinois

Scored six points at Notre Dame

Pulled down a career-high six rebounds in a win over Valpo.

2019-20: Freshman (Miami (OH))

Appeared in 17 games

Averaged 1.7 ppg and 1.2 rpg in 6.4 mpg

Totaled 29 points and 21 rebounds

Shot 10-of-22 (.455) on the season

Scored a season-high six points against Evansville (12/22)

Scored five points twice – at Ball State (1/25) and at Bowling Green (2/1)

Grabbed a season-high three rebounds three times – at Cincinnati (12/8), at Ball State (1/25) and at Bowling Green (2/1).

High School

Two-year letterwinner at Avon

Improved her production by more than 4.0 ppg and 3.0 rpg from her junior to senior season.

Maddi Cluse

Two-year starter at Miami (OH)...averaged 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game as a sophomore with the second triple-double in school history

2022-23: Sophomore (Miami (OH))

Played in and started all 31 games

Averaged 14.9 points (11th in the MAC), 8.1 rebounds (4th in the MAC) and 3.1 assists per game

Had 11 double-doubles on the season

Recorded 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Bradly which was just the second triple-double in program history

Named MAC Player of the Week on Nov. 15

Scored in double-figures in 26 of 31 contest

Had a career-high 30 points and added 11 rebounds in a win over Vermont

Scored 24 points in the season opener versus Xavier

Had 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds versus Oakland. Matched her career-high in rebounds in a win over NIU later in the season

Posted 15 points and 10 boards in a road victory versus Northern Illinois

Recorded double-doubles in four of the last five contests of the season, including 20 points and 12 rebounds in a win at Buffalo

2021-22: Freshman (Miami (OH)

Played in 26 games, making 16 starts

Finished the year averaging 6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds

Had a season-high 17 points at home versus Buffalo

Recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds at Illinois and versus Ball State

Scored in double figures eight different times.

Made a career-high three triples versus Evansville and Bowling Green

High School

Graduated from Nordonia High School

Coached by Julie Buckler

Captained the team with the best record in school history at 22-3

Averaging 13.3 ppg, 10 rbs over her career

Nordonia High School's all-time leader in rebounds and member of the 1,000-point club

2019 and 2020 Suburban League National Division All-Conference First Team

All-Star Preps Best of Akron First Team and finalist for Player of the Year.

