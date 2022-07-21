CLEMSON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Clemson WBB coach Amanda Butler receives contract extension
Clemson, S.C. — Clemson University and head women’s basketball coach Amanda Butler have agreed to a contract extension through 2027, the athletic department announced today. The terms of the contract were approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.

Amanda Butler has compiled a 280-230 career record and has the best overall winning percentage by a Clemson coach since Jim Davis. She also has the most wins over ranked teams in her time at Clemson since Davis.

Butler has coached two All-ACC performers in her first four seasons at the helm of the Tiger program, including a two-time selection in Delicia Washington (Second team, 2021; First team, 2022). She also coached back-to-back ACC All-Freshman team selections and two ACC All-Defensive team honorees.

Butler has guided Clemson to two postseason appearances in three chances (2019 NCAA Tournament; 2021 WNIT), after the 2020 postseason was canceled due to the pandemic. Butler has also led the Tigers to numerous “streak-ending” victories, including the first win over Duke in 20 years, the first Wake Forest season sweep in 14 years and the program’s first-ever win over Syracuse. In December of 2019, Butler’s Tigers went to South Bend and handed Notre Dame its’ first-ever home ACC loss.

Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class included the program’s first-ever McDonald’s All-American in Ruby Whitehorn and a JUCO All-American in Ale’Jah Douglas, and was ranked #25 by ASGR (#5 in the ACC).

