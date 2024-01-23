Clemson signee named McDonald's All-American

Clemson signee Imari Berry named McDonald's All-American

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Tigers women’s basketball signee Imari Berry was named a 2024 McDonald’s All-American on Tuesday afternoon. The McDonald’s All-American Game is the most prestigious high-school basketball event in the nation, and annually picks the top 24 players from around the country to compete. Berry, a Clarksville, Tennessee native, was the first name listed when the announcement was made. Berry, the rated as the top player in the state of Tennessee, is ranked the No. 13 player in the country by ESPN. The 5-10 guard is the highest-rated signee in Clemson women’s basketball history. Prior to Clemson signing Ruby Whitehorn, the Tigers had never had a McDonald’s All-American on the roster. Amanda Butler and her coaching staff have now signed two players with the prestigious honor in the past three seasons. Earlier this season, Berry eclipsed the 2,000-point plateau for her high school career. So far in her senior season, the elite guard is averaging over 25 points per game and has shown an other-worldly skill of scoring at all three levels. Upon being named to the McDonald’s All-American team, ESPN wrote the following on Berry: “Berry is a talented scorer and can put up points in a flurry. She is a long guard with a smooth handle and a knack for creating space with her footwork and one-on-one moves. She glides to the rim to finish or dump off passes as she attracts help often. Over the course of the last year, her game has matured in reading screens with her patience on off-ball screens and in pick-and-roll play. She also decided to further commit to the defensive end -- she uses her length to pester ball handlers, gets in passing lanes and has increased energy while in help defense and on the defensive glass.” The 2024 McDonald’s All-American Game will be held on April 2, 2024 in the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The broadcast is set to start at 6:30 p.m. eastern time and can be seen on ESPN2 or the ESPN app. 𝓢𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓮𝓭 ✍️



Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Imari!#ShowUp pic.twitter.com/N9zyTnahH1 — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) November 8, 2023