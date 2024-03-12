Clemson parting ways with women's basketball coach Amanda Butler

The Tigers went 12-19 overall and 5-13 in ACC action last season.

“I thank Amanda for her contributions to our basketball program as head coach for the past six seasons and wish her the best in the future,” said Tigers athletic director Graham Neff in a statement. “We are committed to completing a national search for the next leader of the program as the sport continues to grow. We believe that we are resourced and supported in a way to make this one of the top teams in the nation every year.”

Butler had her contract extended through 2027 after the 2022 campaign.

Clemson made the NCAA Tournament in her debut season and made it to the second round, going 20-13 overall and finishing seventh in the ACC.

That was followed by the low point of her tenure, going 8-23 in 2019-20 and then suffering two more losing seasons in a row.

Clemson did accept a WNIT invite in the 2022-23 season and made the Super 16.

Butler was able to sign two 5-star prospects in recent classes, with Ruby Whitehorn and Imari Berry.