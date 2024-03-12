CLEMSON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Amanda Butler coached six seasons for the Tigers, making one NCAA Tournament. (Photo: Ken Ruinard / USATODAY)
Clemson parting ways with women's basketball coach Amanda Butler
by - 2024 Mar 12 09:50

Clemson is parting ways with women's basketball head coach Amanda Butler after six seasons, TigerNet has confirmed. She went 81-106 overall and 32-73 in ACC play.

The Tigers went 12-19 overall and 5-13 in ACC action last season.

“I thank Amanda for her contributions to our basketball program as head coach for the past six seasons and wish her the best in the future,” said Tigers athletic director Graham Neff in a statement. “We are committed to completing a national search for the next leader of the program as the sport continues to grow. We believe that we are resourced and supported in a way to make this one of the top teams in the nation every year.”

Butler had her contract extended through 2027 after the 2022 campaign.

Clemson made the NCAA Tournament in her debut season and made it to the second round, going 20-13 overall and finishing seventh in the ACC.

That was followed by the low point of her tenure, going 8-23 in 2019-20 and then suffering two more losing seasons in a row.

Clemson did accept a WNIT invite in the 2022-23 season and made the Super 16.

Butler was able to sign two 5-star prospects in recent classes, with Ruby Whitehorn and Imari Berry.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 45) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson parting ways with women's basketball coach Amanda Butler
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson parting ways with women's basketball coach Amanda Butler
 Valley Boy
spacer The CU Administration went out of its way...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: The CU Administration went out of its way...
 luckyj®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson parting ways with women's basketball coach Amanda Butler
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson parting ways with women's basketball coach Amanda Butler
 mpercy®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson parting ways with women's basketball coach Amanda Butler
 Clemsonohiotiger®
spacer Dang! I hate this. I was hoping AB was going to be successful!!***
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Really like her but we just didnt seem to improve
 JimmyHowardEsq
spacer Yep, got some McD All-Americans...
 nctigs
spacer Re: Really like her but we just didnt seem to improve
 EclipseCU05
spacer Re: Really like her but we just didnt seem to improve
 courtenayflash
spacer Hire Gail Goestenkors today!
 Bluffton OrangeMan
spacer Re: Hire Gail Goestenkors today!
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: Hire Gail Goestenkors today!
 grrowl
spacer Re: Hire Gail Goestenkors today!
 shirleyb
spacer Re: Hire Gail Goestenkors today!
 castaway®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson parting ways with women's basketball coach Amanda Butler
 JREwing®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson parting ways with women's basketball coach Amanda Butler
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson parting ways with women's basketball coach Amanda Butler
 Dudley
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson parting ways with women's basketball coach Amanda Butler
 grrowl
spacer Really hated she couldn't follow you on the year 1 success
 thompson_creek_tiger®
spacer Re: Really hated she couldn't follow you on the year 1 success
 castaway®
spacer Come on Neff Go for two!!
 coachmac
spacer Re: Come on Neff Go for two!!
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: Seems Like She Just Got Here ---
 Xander5000
spacer She did! In Brad years. Lol
 clemzn1981®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson parting ways with women's basketball coach Amanda Butler
 BrandonRink®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson parting ways with women's basketball coach Amanda Butler
 shirleyb
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson parting ways with women's basketball coach Amanda Butler
 Al_Bundy
spacer Nailed it.***
 97TigerPaw
spacer Or at least 13-14 yrs right?***
 Injun Tiger
spacer Not surprised. Sure didnt get the leash CBB got (has)
 97TigerPaw
spacer She hasnt been nearly as successful here as Brad has.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Depends on definition of success. Same number of conf titles.
 clemzn1981®
spacer Re: She hasnt been nearly as successful here as Brad has.
 viztiz®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson parting ways with women's basketball coach Amanda Butler
 dmousa®
spacer Good move. Too many losing seasons.
 Judge Keller®
spacer The irony.....***
 PioneerG
spacer What a troll . . . . . nice try.***
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Re: Good move. Too many losing seasons.
 viztiz®
spacer She won the same number of conference titles as Cicada Brad. Why not give 14?
 clemzn1981®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson parting ways with women's basketball coach Amanda Butler
 alfredtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson parting ways with women's basketball coach Amanda Butler
 clemnorth
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson parting ways with women's basketball coach Amanda Butler
 HORRY TIGER 2
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson parting ways with women's basketball coach Amanda Butler
 tigerphils
