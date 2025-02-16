Clemson gets record back to even in decisive road victory over SMU

Clemson picked up right where it left off after an upset victory over Georgia Tech. The Tigers' win over the Yellow Jackets saw them hold control over an ACC foe, and Sunday's road trip was more of the same: They blew out SMU 72-46. After a quiet performance in Thursday's conference action, Loyal McQueen returned to form in the decisive win. Clemson's leading scorer logged her fourth 20-point game of the season, finishing with 22 points in the afternoon. Her aggressiveness shined over the Mustangs' defense, slashing inside for tough baskets as well as getting to the line. She also led the day in assists, recording eight dimes as the Tigers' ball movement put together another strong day, sharing the rock at a high level. Clemson had 16 assists on 27 made shots. Against Georgia Tech, the offense found success from three-point land, drilling 45 percent of its makes from downtown. However, facing SMU, the offense found its stride inside. Outscoring the Mustangs 26-18 on points in the paint, Clemson's toughness was on display, outrebounding SMU 48-24, completely dominating the tone of the matchup. That advantage on the glass led to 18 second chance points, capitalizing on several opportunities to control the outcome. Summah Evans was Clemson's second-leading scorer, finishing with 14 points. With the win, Poppie's Tigers eclipse the overall win total from 2023-24 (12) and the number of victories in conference play (5). Clemson moves back to .500 (13-13, 6-9 ACC), and will look to make it three in a row in Pittsburgh on Sunday, February 23rd. Loyal has TWENTY-ONE points this afternoon. 🔥



