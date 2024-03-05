Clemson forward named to second consecutive All-ACC team

Clemson forward Amari Robinson named to second consecutive All-ACC team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its individual awards and all-conference teams on Tuesday afternoon. Clemson’s superstar, Amari Robinson, was named to the Second Team All-ACC for the second consecutive season. Robinson’s 17.4 points per game average was the highest she’s ever averaged and ranks seventh best in the ACC. She also ranked in the top 10 in the conference for most rebounds per game with 6.7 – another personal best. In addition to putting up high-scoring numbers, she was incredibly efficient from the floor, ranking third in the ACC in field goal percentage at 53%, and leading the conference in true shooting (.614) and effective field goal percentage (.567). She ranked in the top 10 in the conference in a myriad of other statistical categories, capping off her storied career with her best season ever. With a career high of 37 points scored against Syracuse and a 35-point outburst against Georgia State, Robinson is the only player in the ACC to have scored 35 or more points on multiple occasions this season. She logged two points-rebounds double-doubles this year, including a career-high 13 rebounds in Clemson’s final regular season game against Florida State. The Douglasville, Ga. native joins the exclusive Clemson group of Chrissy Floyd (’00, ’01, ’02, ‘03), Itoro Umoh (’97, ’98, ‘99), Lele Hardy (’09, ’10), Amy Geren (’98, ’99) Janet Knight (’84, ’85), and Delicia Washington (’21, ’22) who have been named All-ACC on multiple occasions. Prior to this season, Robinson had been named to the 2019-’20 ACC All-Freshman team, the ’22-’23 Second Team All-ACC, and the ’23 ACC All-Tournament Second Team.