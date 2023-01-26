Clemson celebrates 2023 NGWSD Sunday at Littlejohn

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson Athletics is set to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) with a series of recognitions and events beginning this Sunday. Clemson will host a free clinic for kids sixth grade and under at Littlejohn Coliseum beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, prior to the women’s basketball team’s game against nationally ranked North Carolina. The official date of NGWSD, set by the Women’s Sports Foundation, is Feb. 1, 2023.

Admission to the basketball game is free for kids in sixth grade and below, and adults can register in advance to receive a complimentary ticket to the game.

NGWSD Clinic

When: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum Concourse

Who: Kids sixth grade and below

What: A series of skill-based challenges and the chance to connect with Clemson's student-athletes

Cost: FREE for Kids sixth grade and below (Adults free by registering in advance)

The Sunday clinic will include several student-athletes from Clemson’s women’s programs on the concourse, and offer a series of skill-based challenges. Members of the cheer, dance, lacrosse, gymnastics, golf, rowing and volleyball team will be on hand. Each participant that completes each of the concourse stations will earn a National Girls & Women in Sports Day t-shirt (shirts and sizes available on a first-come, first-served basis).

Other athletic events taking place on campus this week include:

Track & Field Bob Pollock Meet on Friday (beginning at 9 a.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.) at the indoor track facility.

Men’s tennis Friday at 3 p.m. vs. South Alabama and Sunday at noon vs. Nebraska

Women’s Basketball vs. North Carolina Sunday at 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball vs. Miami on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m.

Softball Orange and Purple Scrimmage on Feb. 4 at 12 p.m.

NGWSD was chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1986 to honor female athletic achievement and recognize the importance of sports and fitness participation for all girls and women. NGWSD has evolved into a vibrant movement that celebrates the power of women in sports and the continued push for equity, especially as the 50th Anniversary of Title IX is acknowledged nationwide.

Clemson has also announced a $37 million expansion plan of women’s athletics facilities, including a new lacrosse and gymnastics facility. Women’s lacrosse begins its inaugural season on Feb. 11. IPTAY’s Hear Her Roar campaign was developed to help support women’s athletics at Clemson and has set a $50 million goal.