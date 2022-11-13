CLEMSON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

WBB sports_basketball
Butler has Clemson playing well this season (William Howard - USA Today Sports)
Butler has Clemson playing well this season (William Howard - USA Today Sports)

Clemson beats Richmond for third straight win
by - Sunday, November 13, 2022, 6:37 PM

November 13, 2022 – Amari Robinson and Ale’Jah Douglas combined for 33 of Clemson’s 61 points to lead Clemson to a 3-0 start, downing Richmond 61-40 on Sunday afternoon in Littlejohn Coliseum. The loss is the Spiders’ first of the season, while the Tigers move to 3-0 for the first time since 2020.

Clemson finished with 36 points in the paint and 28 bench points on the afternoon. Robinson led the Tigers with 18 points, including a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line, followed by Douglas’s 15 on 7-8 shooting. MaKayla Elmore, Hannah Hank and Daisha Bradford each pulled down eight rebounds, while Elmore added two blocks and three steals.

Richmond maintained a 13-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Tigers quickly responded and dominated the remaining three quarters to cruise to a victory. Behind a 22-9 second quarter led by eight points from Robinson, Clemson took a 29-22 lead into the half.

Brie Perpignan tallied four points coming out of halftime, while Elmore grabbed four of her eight total rebounds in the third quarter. Clemson maintained a 41-28 lead after denying the Spiders from making a basket in the final 5:53 minutes of the third. In the fourth, Douglas hit a three-pointer in the first 20 seconds of play, and Robinson made a layup to push the lead to 18. Clemson posted 20 points in the final frame to cap Sunday’s action, 61-40.

Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson-Miami Vegas odds released
Clemson-Miami Vegas odds released
Clemson jumps up in latest AP Poll
Clemson jumps up in latest AP Poll
Clemson vaults up latest Coaches Poll rankings
Clemson vaults up latest Coaches Poll rankings
Clemson moves up ESPN power rankings, Playoff chances increase
Clemson moves up ESPN power rankings, Playoff chances increase
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the WomensBasketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest