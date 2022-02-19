Wisconsin rallies to top No. 12 Tigers in extras

Clearwater, Florida - The Clemson softball team (5-3) dropped two games on the third day of competition at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Clearwater, Florida, opening the day with a loss to No. RV/23 Northwestern, 7-0, in seven innings before dropping the night cap to Wisconsin, 2-1, in extras.

Game 2 vs. Wisconsin

The second game of the day began as a pitcher’s duel as the two teams traded outs until the Tigers got on the board first in the bottom of the fourth inning.

In the fourth, Madison May singled up the middle. The Tigers brought in pinch runner, Carlee Shannon, in May’s place and Shannon quickly stole second. Shannon advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error by the catcher to give Clemson the 1-0 lead.

Sophomore pitcher Millie Thompson put in six innings of work in the circle for the Tigers amassing a season-high nine strikeouts, one shy from tying her career-best. She faced 24 batters, and Clemson’s defense made some incredible plays behind her to keep the Badgers from scoring in those first six innings.

Going into the seventh inning, Clemson made a pitching change to Valerie Cagle. After batters got on base early, Wisconsin went on to tie the game, 1-1, in the top of the seventh inning when Peyton Bannon scored on a wild pitch.

Wisconsin scored what would be the game-winning run in the top of the eighth inning when the international tie-breaker rule placed Molly Schlosser on second base with Kayla Konwent at the plate. A single up the middle by Konwent scored Schlosser to give the Badgers the 2-1 lead over the Tigers.

Up Next

Clemson concludes action at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational tomorrow morning against No. 6/5 Washington at 9:30 a.m.