WATCH: Rittman, players preview Oklahoma State Super Regional

Clemson coach John Rittman and players Cammy Pereira and McKenzie Clark talked about their NCAA Tournament Super Regional at Oklahoma State this week before getting on a plane for Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The first game will air at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 Thursday.

Check out what Rittman and his players had to say about the Tigers' first Super Regional: