WATCH: Clemson softball send-off for Oklahoma State Regional
by - 2022 May 24, Tue 16:38

Clemson softball had a number of fans and family members on hand to wish them well on Tuesday at McWhorter Stadium before a trip to the Oklahoma State Super Regional that starts on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET/ESPN2):

