WATCH: Clemson softball send-off for Oklahoma State Regional
|2022 May 24, Tue 16:38-
Clemson softball had a number of fans and family members on hand to wish them well on Tuesday at McWhorter Stadium before a trip to the Oklahoma State Super Regional that starts on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET/ESPN2):
That was a ?????????? send off!— Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) May 24, 2022
Thank you, Tiger nation, for sending #Team3 off to Stillwater! Best fans in the country! pic.twitter.com/W5LiV0JLLA
