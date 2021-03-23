Valerie Cagle named national player of week

Clemson's redshirt freshman utility player Valerie Cagle was named the NFCA National Player of the Week on Tuesday, the first time a Clemson player has ever received the recognition. The Virginia native helped Clemson record its fifth-consecutive series sweep and increased the team's winning streak to 17 games, a program record during the series against the Louisville Cardinals.

In the circle, the redshirt freshman tossed 18.0 innings and struck out 28 batters while only allowing one single earned run. On Friday night, Cagle pitched the entire 11 innings in the Tigers' 4-0 win, striking out 14 batters and not allowing a single run on five hits on 176 pitches. Cagle also helped Clemson clinch the series sweep on Sunday afternoon, picking up her 12th win and 11th complete game of the season after tossing 7.0 innings and striking out a staggering 14 batters. The 14 batters sent back to the dugout via strikeout matched her career-high set just two nights before.

Not only was she dominant in the circle in the Clemson series sweep, Cagle also did damage at the plate. The outfielder/pitcher hit .642 (9-of-14), drove in six runs and also hit two home runs on the weekend. During the Tigers' 4-2 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, Cagle was 3-for-3 with two home runs and drove in all four of Clemsons' runs while also recording the victory in the circle.

Although the Virginia native has been dominating teams all season, this was the first time all season where she felt confident in both the circle and at the plate.

“It was the first weekend this year that I felt comfortable in the box and on the mound in the same weekend,” Cagle said when asked about the NFCA national recognition. “It's nice to feel that everything is finally starting to come together.”

Cagle and the Tigers will look to build upon the success they had on the road last weekend when they welcome Duke into McWhorter Stadium this weekend for a four-game ACC series. Duke currently sits one game ahead of Clemson in the ACC standings for first place in the conference with an 11-1 record.

Clemson moved up to No. 20 in Tuesday's NFCA top 25 poll.

