Two Tigers named Senior CLASS Award candidates

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson standouts Marissa Guimbarda and Cammy Pereira have been named two of the 30 candidates for the highly prestigious Senior CLASS Award.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior or graduate student and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Clemson is one of two programs to have multiple athletes selected as candidates for the Senior CLASS Award, the other being Washington.

Guimbarda immersed herself into the Clemson community when she joined the program in the fall of 2019. She has been an active member of the softball team volunteering with Clemson Downs, Helping Hands and ClemsonLIFE.

Guimbarda graduated in the spring of 2021 with a degree in Health Science and is currently pursuing an MBA while finishing her playing career. She has been an ACC Academic Honor Roll member in both of her seasons as a Tiger and was an All-ACC Academic selection following the 2021 season.

On the field, the Suwanee, Ga. native has been a critical part of the Tigers’ lineup as the cleanup hitter. She recently surpassed 50 collegiate career home runs and sits fifth on the NCAA active career homer list with 52. Through her career, she maintains a .306 average with 151 hits, 152 RBIs and a .686 slugging percentage.

Pereira has been an active member of the Clemson community participating in organizations ranging from ClemsonLIFE, Clemson Downs, Clemson Parks and Rec, Anderson Interfaith Ministries and more. She is the leader of a Tigers Unite affinity group called CU Pride, an organization for LGBTQ and ally student-athletes and staff. She continually finds ways to get involved with the community both during and outside of the season.

In the classroom, Pereira is maintaining a 3.95 GPA while pursuing a post-baccalaureate in the psychology field after graduating from Clemson with an undergraduate degree in the spring of 2021. She has been named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll in both of her seasons at Clemson and was an All-ACC Academic selection following the 2021 season. Following this softball season, Pereira will attend Via College of Osteopathic Medicine.

On the field, Pereira helped build the Clemson softball program from the ground up when she transferred from Furman in the fall of 2019. Over her career, she is averaging .305 at the plate with 149 hits and 81 runs scored. At second base, she played an integral part in Clemson finishing 44-8 on the season, winning the ACC Regular Season title with a 29-5 record and making their first postseason appearance at the Tuscaloosa Regional in only the second year of the program.