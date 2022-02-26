Tigers wrap up Clemson Classic sweep

CLEMSON, S.C. - McKenzie Clark, Aby Vieira and Maddie Moore each recorded firsts of their careers on the final day of the Clemson Classic that included first career homers, first career grand slam and first career inside the park home run, to propel the Tigers to a perfect 4-0 weekend.

From the plate, the Tigers put up 22 hits combined between the two games, led by Clark who tallied five and Marissa Guimbarda who added four. Clemson opened the day with a 10-5 victory over Akron, before defeating Boston University, 6-1, for the second time in two days in the evening matchup.

Game 2 vs. Boston University

The star of game two was Moore as the freshman recorded her first collegiate home run with a two-run rocket out of left field in the third inning. The bats stayed hot in the evening finale as Clemson finished with 12 hits against the Terriers.

The Tigers jumped ahead of BU with a 1-0 lead in the first after Sam Russ led off with a single and stole second. Guimbarda brought her home with a single through the left side two batters later.

Clemson came up with a big third inning beginning with Clark singling and Cagle drawing a walk to put two on for Guimbarda to hit her fourth and fifth RBIs of the day on a double into right center. Alia Logoleo singled to bring another run home and was brought home herself by Moore’s homer to put Clemson ahead 6-0 after three.

Boston University responded with a single run in the fourth and an additional run in both the sixth and seventh innings but would not get any closer as Clemson added one more run in the bottom of the sixth to seal the 7-3 victory.

Sophomore Millie Thompson improves to 2-0 in the circle after pitching 5.2 innings with four strikeouts. Brooke McCubbin pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing only three hits.

Up Next:

The Tigers are back in action for a single game on Tuesday, March 1 at 5 p.m. against Gardner-Webb at McWhorter Stadium - note this is a change from the originally scheduled doubleheader. Following the midweek game, Clemson will open ACC play with a by hosting No. 7 Virginia Tech for a three-game series at McWhorter beginning on Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m.