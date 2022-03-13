Tigers walk-off to sweep Sunday action at Tiger Invitational

CLEMSON, S.C. - The No. 17/15 Clemson softball team won both games on day two of the Tiger Invitational. The Tigers started the day strong with a 4-0 shutout against Illinois in the program’s 100th game and continued the momentum into the second game to capture a 5-4 extra-inning victory against Liberty. After today’s results, the Tigers improve to 16-6 on the season.

Game two of the day needed extra innings to decide the winner as things remained tied 3-3 after seven. The Tigers started with a bang as graduate transfer Sam Russ ripped a solo homer out of right field in the first. It was her first home run as a Tiger and gave CU a 1-0 lead over the Flames.

Liberty responded in the third scoring an unearned run off a throwing error on an attempt to catch a runner stealing to tie things up. The Flames took the advantage, 3-1, the next inning with a two-run homer.

Clemson answered with a single run in the bottom of the sixth after Bailey Taylor recorded her third hit of the day, second of the game, into center field. Taylor brought home Arielle Oda who was pinch running for Marissa Guimbarda after Guimbarda led off the inning with a double into right center.

The Tigers went into the bottom of the seventh looking to rally and were able to tie-it-up, 3-3, with a two-out walk from Russ, then a stolen base that was immediately followed up by a hit from Valerie Cagle into right field to bring home speedy Russ.

The Flames put on the pressure in extra innings by manufacturing one run with the international tiebreaker rule. The Tigers headed into their half of the eighth inning down 4-3. Ansley Houston, base running at second, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt that was reached on by Periera after the Flames’ infielder bobbled the ball. With two outs, the Tigers brought up pinch-hitter Kyah Keller who battled at the plate and ripped her seventh pitch between shortstop and second base to bring home both runners and give the Tigers an extra-innings walk off win.

Freshman Brooke McCubbin earned her third victory in the circle after pitching the final four innings with five strikeouts. Sophomore Regan Spencer started the game and pitched four innings with one strikeout for the Tigers.

