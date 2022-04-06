Tigers take game one of doubleheader with Guimbarda walkoff HR

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson softball won game one of the doubleheader versus Furman in walkoff fashion, 3-2, with a two-run shot from Marissa Guimbarda in the seventh inning.

The Tigers (26-10), which entered ranked as high as No. 17 nationally, got on the board first by way of a bases-loaded walk drawn by Guimbarda to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

The Paladins (12-18) answered back in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead on a Natalie Morgan 2-run homer to left field.

After the shaky first frame, Furman's Sierra Tufts (5-9) settled down and limited Clemson to two hits going into the 7th, but with two out, Valerie Cagle was walked and the ACC's reigning co-player of the week Guimbarda sent the gamewinner over the left field wall.

Cagle (11-7) went the distance for Clemson in the circle, allowing four hits and dealing five strikeouts.

Clemson has won five games in a row and 7-of-8.

Game two of the doubleheader is slated for a start shortly after game one’s end before heading to Pittsburgh on the weekend.

GUIMBARDA WITH A HOMER TO WIN IT????



FINAL | Tigers 3, Paladins 2 #Team3 pic.twitter.com/MBvwkl7w6H — Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) April 6, 2022

B1 | HBP, HBP, Walk, Walk



Clemson takes the lead after Guimbarda draws a walk with the bases loaded



Watch now on ACCNX pic.twitter.com/n3bWvHjE6j — Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) April 6, 2022

We seem to say this every week but...



Y??? f???? b?????? c???d ????? pic.twitter.com/rD8yFCqVqg — Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) April 6, 2022