|
Tigers pounce on Gamecocks early to stay unbeaten in young rivalry
|2022 Mar 30, Wed 21:19-
No. 16-ranked Clemson softball pounced on the visiting South Carolina Gamecocks early and never looked back in an 8-1 win Wednesday at McWhorter Stadium.
The Tigers (22-10) scored five runs in the first inning to set the tone, with starting pitcher Valerie Cagle dealing the first blow with a 3-run homer.
Sam Russ scored on a Gamecocks error in the second frame to make it 6-0 Clemson.
Cagle (9-7) totaled 11 strikeouts over seven frames in the circle.
Clemson won the first installment of the rivalry meeting at South Carolina (18-14), 6-0, last season.
The Tigers return to action on Friday at North Carolina in a 6 p.m. start of a three-game series.
THREE batters, THREE runs, still NO outs?— Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) March 30, 2022
Cagle sends her ninth ?? of the season out of the park.#Team3 pic.twitter.com/WWk5jzc6ln
"HOLY ??"#Team3 pic.twitter.com/0AjYOGQ4mE— Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) March 31, 2022
What a first inning for the Tigers ??#Team3 pic.twitter.com/VvKmkrpnJb— Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) March 30, 2022