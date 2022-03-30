Tigers pounce on Gamecocks early to stay unbeaten in young rivalry
Valerie Cagle hit a three-run homer in the first (Clemson athletics photo).
Valerie Cagle hit a three-run homer in the first (Clemson athletics photo).

No. 16-ranked Clemson softball pounced on the visiting South Carolina Gamecocks early and never looked back in an 8-1 win Wednesday at McWhorter Stadium.

The Tigers (22-10) scored five runs in the first inning to set the tone, with starting pitcher Valerie Cagle dealing the first blow with a 3-run homer.

Sam Russ scored on a Gamecocks error in the second frame to make it 6-0 Clemson.

Cagle (9-7) totaled 11 strikeouts over seven frames in the circle.

Clemson won the first installment of the rivalry meeting at South Carolina (18-14), 6-0, last season.

The Tigers return to action on Friday at North Carolina in a 6 p.m. start of a three-game series.


