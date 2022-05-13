Tigers knock off No. 2 Hokies to reach ACC Softball Championship final
by - 2022 May 13, Fri 14:57
Valerie Cagle delivered a clutch start in a big win for the program. (Clemson softball Twitter photo)
Clemson softball is playing for an ACC Championship on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

The No. 15-ranked Tigers knocked off No. 2-ranked and tournament 1-seed Virginia Tech, 4-1, at the ACC Softball Championship at Vartabedian Field on Friday afternoon. Clemson will take on the winner between Duke and Florida State at 1 p.m. on ESPN Saturday.

It is the highest-ranked win in the program’s three-year history and a second top-5 win this season (Clemson downed No. 5 Washington in February). It snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Hokies (41-7), after Virginia Tech came to Clemson and swept the Tigers earlier this season.

Alia Logoleo homered in a second-straight tournament game to put Clemson (39-14) on top, 1-0, in the second inning, and hit a towering shot to add some insurance later in the seventh inning.

Clemson tacked on another run in the fourth inning with a throwing error on the third baseman that scored McKenzie Clark all the way from first base on a Marissa Guimbarda single.

Arielle Oda’s sacrifice fly then scored Sam Russ after she led off the fifth inning with a triple.

The Hokies were held hitless until the fifth inning by Valerie Cagle (15-7) in the circle, but Virginia Tech broke through for a run in the sixth after a pair of hits and a run-producing groundball.

Cagle went the distance (14th complete game of the season), allowing just four hits with two strikeouts, a walk and a hit batter. Her opposite number Emma Lemley gave up five hits and three earned runs with six strikeouts and two walks.


