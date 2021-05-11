Tigers earn three first-team All-ACC honors, nine total selections

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2021 All-ACC Team on Tuesday, including a league-best nine distinctions from the 2021 ACC regular-season champion Clemson Softball team in its first full season.

2021 ACC Player and Freshman of the Year Valerie Cagle (Yorktown, Va.) along with McKenzie Clark (Myakka City, Fla.) and Marissa Guimbarda (Suwanee, Ga.) became the first three players in program history to earn first team honors. Clemson and Florida State were the only programs to earn three recipients on the first team. Alia Logoleo (Nashville, Tenn.) and Ansley Gilstrap (Blythewood, S.C.) nabbed second and third team all-conference distinctions, respectively. In addition to Cagle, Clark, and Logoleo, lefty pitcher Millie Thompson (Bedford, Va.) was also named to the ACC’s All-Freshman Team. The Tigers were the only team in the league to boast four all-freshman honorees.

In addition to Cagle earning ACC Player and Freshman of the Year accolades, Clemson Head Coach John Rittman was voted the ACC’s Coach of the Year by his peers as announced on ACC Network’s Packer And Durham Tuesday morning.

ACC Player of the Year

#72 Valerie Cagle • RHP/OF • *Fr.

ACC Freshman of the Year

#72 Valerie Cagle • RHP/OF • *Fr.

ACC Coach of the Year

John Rittman (second season)

First Team All-ACC

#7 McKenzie Clark • OF • Fr.

#25 Marissa Guimbarda • OF/UTL • *Jr.

#72 Valerie Cagle • RHP/OF • *Fr.

Second Team All-ACC

#16 Alia Logoleo • INF/OF • *Fr.

Third Team All-ACC

#8 Ansley Gilstrap • INF • Gr.

ACC All-Freshman Team

#7 McKenzie Clark • OF • Fr.

#16 Alia Logoleo • INF/OF • *Fr.

#72 Valerie Cagle • RHP/OF • *Fr.

#87 Millie Thompson • LHP • Fr.

For the first time in her career, Clemson Softball infielder/outfielder Alia Logoleo (Nashville, Tenn.) has been named the ACC’s Player of the Week for games played May 3-9. With Tuesday’s announcement, Clemson finished the 2021 regular-season with a league-best five ACC weekly distinctions.

Logoleo was instrumental in helping the Tigers clinch the 2021 ACC Softball regular-season championship after exploding at the plate in Clemson’s title-clinching game at Syracuse on Sunday. The second-year freshman raked in 10 RBI in Sunday’s contest against the Orange, which the Tigers won 19-2 in five innings. Logoleo recorded three home runs, including a grand slam, three-run and two-run shots, and a double to go a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate. Her 10 RBI are the most in a single game by a Division-I player this season, and the most by any hitter against a Power-5 opponent since May 7, 2015 when former Ohio State catcher Erika Leonard accomplished that same feat against Indiana. For the week, Logoleo hit .500, slugged 1.500 and totaled 11 RBI.

Up next, the top-seeded Tigers will face the winner of No. 8 Syracuse (20-23, 12-20 ACC) and No. 9 Georgia Tech (19-25, 11-19 ACC) on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET in the quarterfinals of the 2021 ACC Softball Championship at Ulmer Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. All 2021 ACC Softball Championship contests will broadcast on ACC Network with the exception of Saturday’s title game, which will air on ESPN (originally ESPN2) at noon.