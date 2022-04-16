Tigers clinch series over No. 23 Notre Dame in walk-off fashion
No. 16-ranked Clemson softball walked off with a win over No. 23 Notre Dame for the second time in three games to clinch the series on Saturday.

Cammy Pereira's RBI single to left field in the seventh put the Tigers (33-11, 11-7 ACC) over the top in a 2-1 win.

Tiger pitching with Valerie Cagle and Regan Spencer (6-0) managed to scatter 12 hits over seven innings with the lone run by holding the Fighting Irish to 2-for-13 hitting with runners in scoring position and surrendering one walk. Spencer went the final 2 2/3 innings in relief for the win, allowing three hits.

Notre Dame scored in the first inning and Clemson's Aby Vieira answered with a sac fly in the second to tie things up.

Clemson has won 14-of-15 and four consecutive series.

The Tigers head to No. 4 Florida State next for a series starting on April 21 (8 p.m./ESPN2).


