Tiger softball's Clemson Classic announces weekend schedule changes
by - Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:19 AM
There will be a lot of softball played over Friday and Saturday in Clemson.
Clemson, S.C. – In anticipation of inclement weather on Sunday, Feb. 27, Clemson softball head coach John Rittman has announced schedule changes for the Clemson Classic tournament.

New Clemson Classic schedule

Friday, Feb. 25

10 a.m.

Akron

St. Francis

Friday, Feb. 25

12:30 p.m.

Boston

Akron

Friday, Feb. 25

3 p.m.

Boston

Clemson

Friday, Feb. 25

5 p.m.

St. Francis

Clemson

Saturday, Feb. 26

10 a.m.

St. Francis

Boston

Saturday, Feb. 26

12:30 p.m.

Akron

Clemson

Saturday, Feb. 26

3:30 p.m.

TBA (Seed 4)

TBA (Seed 3)

Saturday, Feb. 26

6 p.m.

TBA (Seed 1)

TBA (Seed 2)

All Clemson contests will still be available to watch on ACCNX.

Tickets for Friday’s originally scheduled single game against Boston U are valid for Friday’s doubleheader. Fans who received tickets for Saturday’s originally scheduled doubleheader can use their ticket for Clemson’s Saturday afternoon game against Akron. Fans will be asked to leave the stadium following the morning games. Single-game tickets purchased for Sunday’s the consolation and championship games are now eligible for Saturday’s games at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

