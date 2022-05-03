Thompson named ACC Pitcher of the Week

CLEMSON, S.C. – Left-handed pitcher Millie Thompson has been named the ACC’s Pitcher of the Week, it was announced today by the league office. This is Thompson’s first ACC weekly honor of her career and the second of the season for the Tigers after Marissa Guimbarda earned Co-Weekly Player of the Week on April 5.

Thompson compiled a perfect 3-0 record in the circle last week for the Clemson Tigers. The Bedford, Va. native allowed just one earned run in 13 innings pitched to post a 0.54 ERA on the week. She picked up 12 strikeouts while allowing only two walks and held opponents to a .196 batting average. Thompson began the week last Wednesday throwing three innings of shutout relief against East Tennessee State. The sophomore followed that with the series opener on Friday night start against Georgia Tech where she threw her sixth complete game of the year. She pitched three, no-hit innings with four strikeouts on Sunday to lift Clemson to the series sweep over the Yellow Jackets.

Clemson is off this week after concluding the regular season last Sunday at McWhorter Stadium. The Tigers are currently awaiting seeding for the ACC Championships that run May 11-14 in Pittsburgh, Pa.