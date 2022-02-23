Offense boosts No. 9 Clemson softball win at Charlotte

CU Athletic Communications by

Charlotte, N.C. - Graduate Marissa Guimbarda blasted her second home run of the 2022 season in the fourth inning to spark the No. 15/9 Clemson softball offense past the No. RV/– Charlotte 49ers, 5-2. With the win on Wednesday, the Tigers improve to 7-3 on the year and handed Charlotte its second loss.

Clemson finished with a season-high 13 hits led by Cammy Pereira and Valerie Cagle each going 3-for-4 from the plate, Guimbarda and Logoleo added two hits each, and Guimbarda led the team with three RBIs.

The Tigers struck first in the fourth inning with Cagle hitting a leadoff single. Guimbarda stepped to the plate and with a 1-1 count, sent a bomb out of left field to give Clemson the 2-0 lead. After that, the Tigers offense exploded as Pereira, Logoleo and Madison May each followed with a double to bring in another two runs.

The Niners cut Clemson’s lead in half in the bottom of the inning scoring two runs off starting pitcher Mille Thompson before freshman Brooke McCubbin would enter the circle.

Clemson added to its lead in the sixth that started with freshman Maddie Moore hitting a double into center field. Clemson went on to load the bases with two outs as Guimbarda stepped back to the plate. On the first pitch, Guimbarda was hit by a pitch to walk in Moore from home, giving Clemson the 5-2 victory.

Thompson earned her first win of the season in the circle pitching 3.2 innings with three strikeouts. McCubbin pitched 1.1 innings of relief without giving up a hit before Cagle pitched the final two innings with two strikeouts en route to her first save of 2022.

Up Next

Clemson will open its 2022 home slate when it hosts the Clemson Classic against Boston University, St. Francis and Akron. Games are scheduled to begin on Friday, Feb. 25.