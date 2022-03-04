No. 6 Hokies take opener over Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. - The No. 14/9 Clemson softball team dropped the first game of ACC play to No. 6/6 Virginia Tech on Friday night at McWhorter Stadium. With the 6-1 loss, the Tigers drop to 12-4 on the season as the Hokies improve to 12-3.

What started as a pitcher’s duel between Clemson’s Valerie Cagle and VT’s Keely Rochard came to a close in the fourth inning as Virginia Tech’s offense got its bats going and scored six runs off eight hits.

The Tigers attempted to cut into the Hokies lead in the fifth inning as JoJo Hyatt reached on an error and Sam Russ drew a walk with only one out. Unfortunately, Clemson’s offense would stall as VT picked up two back-to-back outs to end the inning.

The Tigers got on the board in the bottom of the seventh beginning with Kyah Keller drawing a leadoff walk. Ansley Houston pinch ran for Keller and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Clemson looked to rally as Russ singled to the third baseman and was ruled safe on a bang-bang play at first. McKenzie Clark followed with a single to the third baseman that brought home Houston. Clemson’s rally ended short as VT’s pitcher fielded the final out in the next at bat and made the quick throw to first.

Cagle (5-3) started in the circle and pitched 3.0 innings with four strikeouts before being replaced by sophomore Regan Spencer. Spencer pitched the final 4.0 innings with one strikeout and only allowed two hits.

Up Next:

The Tigers look to bounce back tomorrow afternoon with a rematch against the Hokies at 1 p.m. at McWhorter Stadium.