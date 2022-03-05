No. 6 Hokies clinch series over Tigers

No. 6-ranked Virginia Tech softball clinched the series over the No. 9-ranked Clemson Tigers (12-5) on Saturday with a 4-0 win.

The Hokies (13-3) put two early runs on the board in the first inning a run scoring by throwing error and a double.

Virginia Tech added insurance in the third and fifth frames, with only one of the four runs on the day being charged to a pitcher due to four errors.

Clemson left-handed starter Millie Thompson (2-1) went three innings, giving up seven hits and three runs (one earned) with two strikeouts and no walks.

Virginia Tech's Emma Lemley (6-1) went the distance, tallying 10 strikeouts and allowing just three baserunners on the day (three hits).

The series wraps at 1 p.m. on Sunday at McWhorter Stadium.