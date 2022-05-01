No. 18 Tigers walk-off in extras to wrap regular season with sweep
by - 2022 May 1, Sun 14:36
Clemson took an early lead with a two-run double from Valerie Cagle. (Clemson softball Twitter photo)
Clemson took an early lead with a two-run double from Valerie Cagle. (Clemson softball Twitter photo)

No. 18-ranked Clemson softball wrapped the regular-season with a walk-off, extra-innings 3-2 win over Georgia Tech to sweep the series at home on Senior Day Sunday.

The Tigers (37-14, 14-10 ACC) broke through in the third inning with a two-run double from Valerie Cagle to take a 2-0 lead.

The Yellow Jackets (36-15, 11-13) answered back in the fifth to tie it up on a RBI single and sac fly. Starter Regan Spencer’s day was done after preventing any further damage there, leaving with the no decision after giving up only two hits, a walk and neither run being charged as earned over five innings. Spencer leads the ACC in ERA.

Clemson’s Alia Logoleo singled to lead off the eighth and moved over on a Sam Russ basehit for two on with no outs, where they were bunted over and Maddie Moore delivered the game-winning single down the right field line.

Clemson left-hander Millie Thompson (12-3) earned the win from the circle with three scoreless innings of relief.

The Tigers recovered from suffering a sweep at top-5 Florida State last week with a 4-0 week to wrap their regular season.

They will now have next week off before the 10-team ACC Softball Championship that starts May 12 for the Tigers in Pittsburgh at Vartabedian Field.


Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
No. 18 Tigers walk-off in extras to wrap regular season with sweep
No. 18 Tigers walk-off in extras to wrap regular season with sweep
Kelly Bryant scores four touchdowns in his debut in Fan Controlled Football
Kelly Bryant scores four touchdowns in his debut in Fan Controlled Football
Former Clemson standout signs free agent deal
Former Clemson standout signs free agent deal
Former Clemson safety signs free agent deal
Former Clemson safety signs free agent deal
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Softball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest