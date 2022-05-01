No. 18 Tigers walk-off in extras to wrap regular season with sweep

No. 18-ranked Clemson softball wrapped the regular-season with a walk-off, extra-innings 3-2 win over Georgia Tech to sweep the series at home on Senior Day Sunday.

The Tigers (37-14, 14-10 ACC) broke through in the third inning with a two-run double from Valerie Cagle to take a 2-0 lead.

The Yellow Jackets (36-15, 11-13) answered back in the fifth to tie it up on a RBI single and sac fly. Starter Regan Spencer’s day was done after preventing any further damage there, leaving with the no decision after giving up only two hits, a walk and neither run being charged as earned over five innings. Spencer leads the ACC in ERA.

Clemson’s Alia Logoleo singled to lead off the eighth and moved over on a Sam Russ basehit for two on with no outs, where they were bunted over and Maddie Moore delivered the game-winning single down the right field line.

Clemson left-hander Millie Thompson (12-3) earned the win from the circle with three scoreless innings of relief.

The Tigers recovered from suffering a sweep at top-5 Florida State last week with a 4-0 week to wrap their regular season.

They will now have next week off before the 10-team ACC Softball Championship that starts May 12 for the Tigers in Pittsburgh at Vartabedian Field.

