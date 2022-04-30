No. 18 Tigers shut out Georgia Tech to clinch series

CLEMSON, S.C. – Redshirt sophomore Valerie Cagle threw 6.1 hitless innings to lead the Clemson softball team to a 3-0 shutout against Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium. The victory clinches the fifth ACC series win this season for the Tigers and improves Clemson to 36-14 (13-10 ACC), while the Yellow Jackets fall to 36-14 (11-12 ACC).

The Tigers appeared to have dug themselves a hole in the top of the first inning after the Yellow Jackets started the game by loading the bases with no outs after two Tiger errors and a walk, but the Clemson defense held strong with a strikeout, a fielder’s choice out at the plate, and a final ground out to keep Georgia Tech off the board.

Clemson kicked off its half of the first with a double hooked into left-center by graduate Cammy Pereira. On a 0-2 count, McKenzie “Pie” Clark knocked a ball into the left field wall, earning a stand-up double and bringing Pereira home. Cagle kept the inning alive with a single up the middle to put runners at the corners with no outs. Clark scored on a sacrifice fly hit deep into left field by Marissa Guimbarda to put the Tigers up 2-0 after the first.

The Tiger struck again in the fifth inning after Arielle Oda led off with a double down the left field line that was followed by two consecutive walks to load the bases with no outs. The Tigers ended the inning with no additional hits, however capitalized with one run brought in after Guimbarda was hit by a pitch to bring Clemson’s lead and final score to 3-0.

In the circle, Cagle threw a full game shutout with 110 pitches. She put out 10 batters via strikeout and allowed only one walk to improve her record to 14-7.

The Tigers return to McWhorter Stadium tomorrow for Senior Day and the final regular season game. Clemson will look to sweep the series against Georgia Tech with first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m. on RSN.

