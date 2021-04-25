No. 16 Tigers score three in wild 7th to extend winning streak

CLEMSON, S.C. — On senior day at McWhorter Stadium, Clemson senior infielder Casey Bigham registered a walk-off hit to score senior infielder Ansley Gilstrap with bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh against NC State on Saturday. The Tigers won the game, 4-3, and clinched the series with its third win over the Wolfpack this weekend. With the win, the Tigers improved to 36-4 overall and 25-4 in ACC contests, and extended their win streak to 16 games.

With Clemson trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh, NC State opted to intentionally walk Valerie Cagle with the bases loaded, allowing Alia Logoleo to score. Then, the Wolfpack made a pitching change with Marissa Guimbarda at the plate with a 2-0 count. Guimbarda eventually had a full count and walked, which tied the game, 3-3. Then, Bigham smashed her game-winning hit, which smacked off of the left-center field wall, in route to completing the Tigers’ seventh-inning comeback.

Cagle (23-3) earned the win after tossing her 16th complete game of the season. Cagle, who was 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI, tallied 10 strikeouts and scattered six hits and two walks. The second-year freshman and the Tigers’ defense recorded 20-of-21 outs within the infield.

After five scoreless innings, the Wolfpack opened up the scoring in the sixth. With two outs, NC State took a 1-0 lead on a fielder’s choice hit to third with runner’s on second and third. Bigham attempted to get the runner out at home, but the NC State runner beat the throw. The very next batter, the Wolfpack tacked onto their lead, 3-0, on a two-RBI single to left-center.

In the bottom of the inning, the Tigers cut their deficit to 3-1 with a homer launched down the left-field line by Guimbarda, her 11th home run of the season. With Guimbarda’s homer, the Tigers improved to 29-0 when homering at least once and 45-2 all-time when registering at least one home run.

The Tigers got out of the top of the seventh unscathed after an NC State base runner advanced from second to third on a hard-hit single that deflected off of Bigham. On the play, the Wolfpack base runner attempted to reach home plate from second, but was called out at the plate with a perfect throw from Bigham.

NC State starting pitcher Abby Trahan (11-6) suffered the loss after pitching 6.2 innings, while scattering four Tiger hits, five walks and posted nine strikeouts.

Up next, Clemson and NC State (24-16, 14-14 ACC) return to McWhorter Stadium for game No. 2 of Sunday’s doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 2:48 p.m. and is slated to stream on ACCNX.

