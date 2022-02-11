No. 14 Tigers throw combined no-hitter, top Kent State in five innings

TigerNet Staff by

No. 14 Clemson (2-0) cruised with five innings of no-hit ball in game two of its FGCU Kickoff Classic with an 8-0 win over Kent State (1-1) Friday afternoon.

Redshirt sophomore shortstop Alia Logoleo got the Tigers on the board early with a 2-out, 3-run blast to right center field in the first inning.

Logoleo added some insurance in the third inning with an RBI double as part of another 3-run frame, where graduate second baseman Cammy Pereira also brought Logoleo around on a 2-run single.

Redshirt sophomore right-hander Regan Spencer (1-0) allowed the only two Kent State baserunners on two walks over three innings with four strikeouts, while sophomore lefty Millie Thompson pitched two perfect frames to close things out.

Clemson tallied two no-hit games in a week's span from Valerie Cagle in April last year.

Pereira clinched the five-inning affair with a double that scored a pair. Pereira, Logoleo and McKenzie Clark all notched multi-hit games.

Clemson plays next in the 5 p.m. hour versus the No. 8 Texas Longhorns, which will be Texas’ season-opener (no broadcast listed). The Longhorns have won each of their 25 season openers as a program.

The Tigers won their season opener on Thursday, 11-0, over host Florida Gulf Coast in five innings.

A few of our favorite frames so far against Kent State...#Team3 pic.twitter.com/87At4dMyIl — Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) February 11, 2022