No. 12 Tigers shut out by No. 23 Northwestern in first of twinbill

TigerNet Staff by

The No. 12-ranked Clemson softball team (5-2) dropped its first game in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational on Saturday with a 7-0 defeat to No. 23 Northwestern (7-1).

Clemson returns to action later on Saturday at approximately 5:30 p.m. versus Wisconsin (ESPN+). The Tigers round out their time in the Sunshine State facing Washington at 10 a.m. on Sunday (ESPNU).

The Tigers ran into their first trouble in the top of the third inning with the action contained to the infield. Northwestern manufactured the game’s first run with a leadoff single, sac bunt and RBI single, and a second run came across after a throwing error, passed ball and an RBI groundout.

Clemson attempted to answer in the bottom half of the frame, but with two out and two on, graduate left fielder Sam Russ was called for leaving first base too early on a steal attempt to end the rally try while Valerie Cagle was at the plate.

Northwestern tacked on some insurance in the fifth inning with a two-out, two-run shot to center field from left fielder Angela Zedak.

The defensive issues continued in the sixth inning with two Wildcats coming home after a flyball bounced past Russ in left field, as one of two errors in the frame. Sophomore right-hander Regan Spencer made a relief appearance and stranded two Northwestern runners to get out of the inning.

Freshman right-handed starter Brooke McCubbin (1-1) suffered her first loss, with only three of the seven runs allowed being charged as earned, with nine hits to no strikeouts over 110 pitches in 5 1/3 innings.

Northwestern senior lefty starter Danielle Williams (4-0) controlled the action from the circle on her side, allowing only three hits with 11 strikeouts to two walks over seven innings.